Free speech supporters pen letter opposing Biden’s FCC pick Gigi Sohn

Supporters of free speech have sent a letter to Senate Commerce Committee’s chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and ranking member Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to urge them to reject the nomination of Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Committee (FCC). The conservative groups claim that Sohn is “unfit and unqualified.”

“Ms. Sohn has demonstrated she is both unfit and unqualified to serve as Commissioner of the FCC. Sohn’s desire to regulate broadband, mandate government-owned networks, and disregard intellectual property protections are truly disconcerting,” the groups wrote.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

The letter was signed by, among others, Media Research Center, Heritage Action, and the Internet Accountability Project.

In a Senate Commerce Committee questionnaire, Sohn disclosed she was consulting for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, a think tank funded by the same telecom giants she would be tasked with regulating as an FCC commissioner.

“Ms. Sohn has clearly illustrated she is a partisan actor, repeatedly calling for censoring major conservative news outlets and campaigning for cable and satellite providers to drop them from their networks altogether,” the letter adds. “We strongly urge you to oppose her nomination to the FCC.”

