The Problem with Proprietary Software: Google Ends Remote Control for Early Nest Thermostats

A number of Google Nest thermostats just got a lot less “smart” as the giant announced it will no longer provide software updates or support for the models manufactured in 2011 and 2012.

This means that the main appeal of these devices – controlling them remotely to adjust the temperature from anywhere, as well as create schedules – will no longer be available features.

But customers, who would have paid precisely to have those features, will still be able to make manual adjustments on the thermostat itself.

The first and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats are affected by the decision, as is the European Nest Learning Thermostat released in 2014. After October 25, none of these devices will be receiving software updates and users will not be able to control them remotely via their phone.

The devices – that are closed source hardware – will not be supported in Google Home and Nest apps, meaning that Google Assistant and Home/Away Assist controls will stop working.

When it comes to the reason for axing support for the European second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats, Google’s explanation is that it is exiting the European market due to “unique and diverse” heating systems, that are apparently difficult to build thermostats for.

Third and fourth-generation Nests will continue to be sold while stocks last in Europe, the company said.

As for Nest Learning Thermostats from 2011 and 2012, it’s fairly obvious that Google has made the decision for its customers that it’s time to “upgrade” and buy new models – even if the devices are working just fine.

Step one in the process of steering customers in that direction is to strip earlier generations of this hardware of the convenience factor, which is the main sales pitch behind them.

Even if customers get frustrated that their thermostats just lost their most coveted functionality – for no reason other than that Google said so – step two is to tempt them into remaining in the ecosystem, whose proprietary nature keeps people powerless in terms of ownership.

The temptation will be the ability to buy a new Nest thermostat with discounts that range from $130 to $160 in the US and Canada, respectively.

Europeans can go for “50 percent off the Tado Smart Thermostat X – Starter Kit that can be set up alongside your other smart home devices in the Google Home app.”