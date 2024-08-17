House Committee Slams EU For X Censorship Threats

The House Judiciary Committee has issued a stern critique of the European Union’s actions, which they perceive as an attempt to “silence great Americans like Elon Musk,” and is considering launching an investigation into what they deem an “infringement on free speech.”

Committee Chair Jim Jordan escalated tensions on Thursday by dispatching a strongly worded letter to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, accusing him of employing legal measures to target Musk.

The contention arises shortly after Breton, in a public post, cautioned Musk against allowing “hateful content” to proliferate on X, especially in the lead-up to a scheduled discussion with former President Trump. This admonition was tied to EU regulations enacted in 2022, which hold social media platforms like X, Facebook, and TikTok accountable, with potential multibillion-dollar fines for spreading content that promotes hatred or violence in the EU.

In his correspondence, Jordan specifically criticized Breton for purportedly aiming these regulations at conservatives like Musk and Trump to dissuade them.

Jordan’s letter firmly requested that Breton cease any efforts to intimidate those participating in US political discourse: “In light of your recent threats of reprisal toward X Corp… for facilitating political discourse in the US, we write to demand that you stop any attempt to intimidate individuals or entities engaged in political speech in the United States,” he articulated.

He added a reminder that such coercive tactics against free speech are not permissible under US governance.

The European Commission’s response to Breton’s actions was swift, as it quickly clarified that it had not sanctioned his authoritarian letter.

The Trump campaign also voiced disapproval, accusing the EU of attempting to influence US political dynamics, with Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stating, “The European Union should mind their own business instead of trying to meddle in the US Presidential election,” and emphasizing, “Let us be very clear — the European Union is an enemy of free speech and has no authority of any kind to dictate how we campaign.”

In a broader move, Jordan has also targeted US leadership, issuing subpoenas to the State Department to uncover any communications with the EU regarding this issue.

These actions by Jordan are part of a wider congressional push against censorship, underscored by investigations led by the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government into potential executive branch collusion with intermediaries to censor legal speech.

The Subcommittee has also been reviewing the efforts of other governments, including the EU, to censor online speech.