Judge Halts Texas AG’s Pursuit of Media Matters

Ken Paxton’s investigation into Media Matters is on hold after a judge’s ruling. Media Matters is currently involved in a legal situation with the Texas Republican Attorney General. Paxton, who has criticized the often pro-censorship group Media Matters as an “anti-free speech organization,” initiated an investigation into the group alleging “potential fraudulent activity.”

This investigation was recently paused by a court order that granted a preliminary injunction.

Media Matters for America had lodged a federal lawsuit against Paxton. The organization accused Paxton of violating First Amendment rights.

The dispute centers on actions taken by Paxton in the wake of Media Matters’ scrutiny of Elon Musk’s social media platform, X. The group had reported on advertising alongside contentious content on X, which led to significant advertiser withdrawals, including from major companies like Disney.

These reports triggered a backlash, with Paxton launching an investigation into Media Matters for alleged deceitful practices tied to the X probe.

Among his demands, the Texas Attorney General asked for the organization’s internal and external communications about Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, as well as an in-depth breakdown of their financing, with a focus on all direct and indirect sources of funding related to X research or publications.

Media Matters sued in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The group insisted on its lack of relevance to Texas, stating it does not conduct business in, or bear any registration in the state as a charity organization. This lawsuit stopped Paxton from enforcing his investigative demands when DC District Court Judge Amit Mehta granted a preliminary injunction to Media Matters. Judge Mehta recognized the watchdog group’s reporting as core First Amendment activities and suggested Paxton’s intent was retaliatory.

