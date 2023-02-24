Microsoft tests using ChatGPT to control robots

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Microsoft’s next plan for chatbot ChatGPT is controlling robots.

“Our goal with this research is to see if ChatGPT can think beyond text, and reason about the physical world to help with robotics tasks,” Microsoft wrote. “We want to help people interact with robots more easily, without needing to learn complex programming languages or details about robotic systems.”

Designing a robot to perform a specific task requires advanced programming skills and running multiple tests. Microsoft is proposing doing away with the process and simply designing robots using plain English.

ChatGPT is already being used to operate drones and so using it to operate robots might not be a far-fetched idea, despite Microsoft’s AI accuracy failures in the Bing chat bot.

