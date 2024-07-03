Proton Docs Debuts: A New Era of Encrypted Productivity

Privacy company Proton has unveiled Proton Docs, a new addition to its suite of encrypted tools. This new document editor integrates seamlessly into Proton Drive and shares a close resemblance with Google Docs, featuring a familiar interface complete with a formatting toolbar and live user indicators.

This launch is a significant step for Proton, marking its expansion beyond its origins as an email service to now encompass a comprehensive array of applications, including a calendar, file storage system, and password manager.

Given the widespread acclaim and usability of Google Docs, it’s not surprising that Proton Docs would draw aesthetic and functional inspiration from it. However, the real differentiation lies in its stringent privacy safeguards; Proton asserts that every aspect of usage—from document edits to cursor movements—is secured with end-to-end encryption, distinguishing itself markedly from its competitors.

According to Proton, the company worked with the team it recently acquired from Standard Notes, but Standard Notes will continue to operate.

“We built docs in Proton Drive as a joint project with the team from Standard Notes, who share our core values around privacy and security,” Proton wrote in an announcement.

Currently available in a web-only, desktop-optimized version, Proton Docs features all the essential functionalities one would expect, including multimedia support and collaborative editing options. Moore hinted that future expansions to additional platforms are on the agenda, aligning with the ambition to match Google’s offerings comprehensively.

Despite the dominance of tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the productivity software market, Proton is making steady progress in providing viable alternatives that prioritize user privacy.