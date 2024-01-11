The Wellness Company Announces a Six Million Dollar Advertising Commitment With Rumble for 2024

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The Wellness Company has declared a $6 million advertising partnership with Rumble for the year 2024, signifying a robust commitment to alternative technology and the ideals of free speech. According to Foster Coulson, Chairman and Founder of The Wellness Company, this collaboration is more than just a financial agreement; it represents a significant investment in a parallel economy. Coulson praises Rumble as a pioneering free speech platform, essential during a period when conservative voices faced challenges from mainstream tech.

The Wellness Company, rapidly emerging as a leading alternative to government healthcare backed by Big Pharma, is spearheaded by notable figures like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp.

“Rumble was one of the pioneers of the parallel economy, providing a free speech platform for individuals and outlets at a time when big tech was doing everything they could to silence and de-platform conservative voices. TWC is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Rumble, as we work to make the dream of a parallel economy a reality,” Coulson said in a statement.

Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble, expressed excitement about the partnership. “We are thrilled to start the year with a significant advertising partnership with TWC,” Pavlovski said.

“This is a major signal to the market that advertisers are seeing returns on Rumble and are willing to increase their spends as we grow in 2024.”

Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company, further emphasized the importance of this partnership: “Rumble has been an outstanding partner to The Wellness Company and fully supports our mission to provide parallel solutions for the institutionalized healthcare system and Big Pharma. We are proud to commit to Rumble in 2024 so our message of healthcare empowerment and accessibility can reach freedom-loving patriots everywhere.”