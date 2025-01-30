Trump Media Expands into Financial Services with Truth.Fi, Investing $250M in “Patriot Economy”

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind the social media platform Truth Social and video streaming service Truth+, has announced its expansion into financial services with the introduction of Truth.Fi, is a financial technology and investment brand.

As part of this new initiative, TMTG’s board has approved a plan to diversify the company’s cash and cash-equivalent reserves, which exceeded $700 million as of December 31, 2024. The company will allocate up to $250 million of these funds for investment, with Charles Schwab serving as the custodian. The investments will span multiple asset categories, including separately managed accounts (SMAs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrency-related securities such as Bitcoin.

Charles Schwab will play a key role in shaping the SMAs and advising on the broader investment strategy for Truth.Fi. Additionally, Yorkville Advisors, through an affiliated entity, will serve as the Registered Investment Adviser, guiding the financial products and investment vehicles. These investments will prioritize American growth sectors, including manufacturing and energy, as well as companies that align with the principles of the “Patriot Economy.”

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes emphasized the strategic expansion, stating, “We look forward to launching Truth.Fi, introducing TMTG’s investment vehicles, and unlocking synergies.

“Truth.Fi is a natural expansion of the Truth Social movement. We began by creating a free-speech social media platform, added an ultra-fast TV streaming service, and now we’re moving into investment products and decentralized finance. Developing American First investment vehicles is another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of cancellation, censorship, debanking, and privacy violations committed by Big Tech and woke corporations.”

TMTG anticipates rolling out Truth.Fi’s products and services in 2025, are contingent on securing regulatory approvals, finalizing agreements, and confirming funding allocations.

TMTG was founded to challenge the dominance of major tech companies and provide platforms that support free speech. The company operates Truth Social, a social media platform designed as an alternative to mainstream networks, and Truth+, a streaming service offering family-friendly programming and live TV content.