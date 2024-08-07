Truth Plus Goes Live: Trump Media’s TV Service Is Now on iOS

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), known for supporting free speech by providing an open platform for public discourse, has declared the inception of its linear TV streaming service on iOS devices. Utilizing TMTG’s custom-built content delivery network (CDN), the innovative streaming technology showcases the broadcaster’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

In order to enjoy this latest offering, iOS enthusiasts will have to ensure they have the most current version of the Truth Social application, which can be updated via the Apple App Store. The streaming service has been conveniently integrated into the Truth Social app, facilitated by a uniquely crafted Truth+ icon, resembling a television.

The streaming service promises a seamless user experience, allowing viewers to either enjoy the content through dedicated channels or as a separate, resizable window within the Truth Social platform – a feature designed for multi-taskers preferring to scroll and stream concurrently.

Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG, shared his enthusiasm about this significant advancement, “We’ve hit a big milestone in our TV streaming rollout, with the service now available across the entire Truth Social platform—iOS, Android, and the Web.” He further expounded on the CDN’s resilience and the continued commitment to optimizing the streaming service across multiple platforms, promising exciting future enhancements.

This recent launch is part of a planned phased rollout of the Truth+ infrastructure, an expansion of TMTG’s capabilities across the Truth Social platform. TMTG has ambitious plans on the horizon; they’re working on innovative features like a 14-day digital guide, DVR capabilities, video on demand, an electronic marketplace, and other developments.