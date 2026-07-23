Turkey Arrests DW Journalist Over Post Criticizing the Courts

The post that got him detained argued that detentions in Turkey no longer follow the rules.

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Turkish police arrested Alican Uludag, a court reporter for the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, over a post on X that accused the country’s judiciary of feeding case files and police footage to pro-government reporters.

Officers took him from his home in Ankara around noon on Tuesday and held him for roughly 25 hours. An Ankara criminal judge released him on Wednesday under judicial supervision, barring him from leaving Turkey and ordering him to report to a police station four days a week.

The post went up on July 21. “A new judicial order has now been established in Turkey,” Uludag wrote, alleging that investigative material and detention footage reached pro-government journalists before suspects arrived at the station, in breach of the presumption of innocence. “No one has any legal security left,” he wrote.

He recorded his own arrest as it happened. “I am being detained,” he posted as officers reached his door.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office opened its investigation under Article 217/A of the penal code, covering the spread of misleading information, and Article 216, covering incitement to hatred and denigration of segments of society. Both articles have become standing tools against speech the government wants gone.

Kivanc El, president of the Contemporary Journalists Association, condemned the detention. “The criminalization of journalism and the portrayal of journalists’ comments and social media posts as criminal evidence are unacceptable,” he said.

This is the second time in five months that Turkey has jailed Uludag over what he publishes. Police detained him on February 19 over 22 social media posts, and a court sent him to Silivri Prison, where he spent 90 days pending trial on charges of publicly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spreading misleading information, and denigrating the government and the judiciary. He was released on May 21 under judicial supervision.

Uludag covers the courts for DW’s Turkish service. The posts the prosecution cited in February criticized Erdogan and his policies. “If we cannot criticize the judiciary, members of the judiciary, [and] the president of the country, why are we practicing journalism?” he said after that arrest.

The Committee to Protect Journalists found nothing in those posts to charge. “There are no insults, only harsh criticism, in the social media posts that led to the arrest of journalist Alican Uludag,” said Ozgur Ogret, the group’s Turkey representative. “Arresting a journalist for critical comments alone is a message meant to intimidate the news media.”

Uludag’s February trial continues. The next hearing is set for September 18.