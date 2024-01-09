X Announces Exclusive Deals With Tulsi Gabbard, Don Lemon, Jim Rome

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The social media platform X has announced a new partnership with several notable names, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, the renowned Army Reserve officer, veteran, four-term congresswoman, and 2020 presidential candidate, and sports talk show host Jim Rome.

According to the platform, this collaboration marks a significant step in the platform’s commitment to promoting diverse voices and perspectives.

X’s official statement highlights the essence of this partnership with Gabbard: “We’re excited to announce a new partnership with Tulsi Gabbard! She will be sharing her unique [point of view] through an exclusive series of documentary-style videos and broader content on X.”

And of Don Lemon: “We’re delighted to announce a new content partnership with @DonLemon for his new project, The Don Lemon Show. The award winning TV journalist will share his unique and honest voice in 30 minute episodes, three times a week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment.”

And of Jim Rome: “Renowned sports commentator @JimRome will be bringing his wildly popular content to digital video, for the first time ever. The show will stream exclusively on X, five days a week, starting after the Super Bowl.”

Tulsi Gabbard, known for her outspoken stance on free speech and her political career, expressed her enthusiasm for this new venture. In her statement, she emphasized the importance of free speech, especially in the current social climate where debate and dissent are often suppressed. “Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in America,” Gabbard said. “Sadly, we live in a time where debate, dialogue, and dissent can be cause for cancellation and censorship by those in power.”

Don Lemon said that he was pleased to join X, due to the lack of “hall monitors.” Lemon “parted ways” with CNN after being reprimanded after saying presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” – saying for that to be the case she would have to be “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

When asked if he meant “prime for childbearing or…prime for being president,” Lemon said: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

In a statement, Lemon said “…you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

Gabbard will focus on a series of short films that promise to shed light on the truth of what’s happening in America and the world – stories that, according to her, are often overlooked by those in power.

Under the leadership of Elon Musk, X has been positioning itself as a bastion of free expression, which is significantly more free than under previous ownership, though this has been sometimes rocky.