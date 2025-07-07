Taliban Bans Political Debate, Tightens Grip on Media

Afghanistan’s media landscape has come under even tighter control as the Taliban moves to outlaw political debate across all platforms, cementing its campaign to quash free expression.

The latest decree compels newspapers, broadcasters, online outlets, and social media channels to gain advance permission from the newly formed Political Program Oversight Committee before disseminating any political material.

The sweeping order, issued under the banner Management of Political Programs in Afghanistan, places virtually all political speech under the Taliban’s direct supervision.

The committee is tasked with vetting content, preparing legal reviews, monitoring compliance, and handing down penalties to outlets that fail to meet its strict requirements.

The rules stipulate that “analysis must be approved by the official oversight committee before airing or publication,” turning any independent scrutiny of politics into a high-risk undertaking.

These restrictions dictate that anyone offering commentary on government figures must do so “respectfully, within legal frameworks, and free from defamation or distortion,” while relying solely on evidence from official sources.

Analysts are forbidden from contradicting Taliban policy and must carry ID cards issued by the regime’s Directorate of Broadcast Affairs. Even those already cleared to speak must seek fresh approval before appearing on any program.

The Taliban has warned that programming must conform to Sharia law, uphold the principles of the Islamic Emirate, and comply with national law. It made its position clear: “No content should be anti-Islamic Emirate.” The threat of revoking media licenses looms over any outlet that dares to defy these new dictates.