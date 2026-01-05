Albanese Backs Top Censor, Vows Stronger “Hate” Laws

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that Australia’s top censor, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant enjoys “the support, I believe, overwhelmingly, of the Australian people,” as he reaffirmed his government’s backing for her and promised to “further strengthen hate laws” across the country.

Speaking on the New South Wales Central Coast on January 1, Albanese linked the government’s online safety agenda with its broader push to combat “harmful” content.

The Prime Minister praised Inman Grant’s leadership amid growing international scrutiny, saying his government stood firmly behind her authority as the nation’s top online safety regulator. “We support the work that the eSafety Commissioner has done,” he said, noting that she had been appointed under the previous Coalition government and continues to have bipartisan backing.

Albanese also highlighted the early impact of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, which effectively bans under-16s from using social media without verified parental consent, bringing in a form of digital ID to access online platforms.

“The numbers of accounts that have been closed as a direct result show that it is working,” he said, arguing the measure demonstrates Australia’s “world-leading” stance on online protections for children.

The Prime Minister pointed out that other nations were taking notice, noting that “there is now an announcement about the French Government looking at a social media ban as well.”

He described this as a sign that “Australia has proudly led the world” in addressing the risks social media poses to young people, adding that his administration was “doing the right thing” despite resistance from technology companies.

“We expected and are receiving some pushback from the tech companies as a result of that, but we are proud,” he said.

When asked about criticism of Inman Grant from members of the US Congress, Albanese dismissed the idea of engaging publicly, saying his government preferred to handle such diplomatic exchanges privately.

“We back the eSafety Commissioner, and we engage with governments in the usual diplomatic way, rather than at press conferences,” he told reporters.

Grant has come under growing criticism from lawmakers in the US over her agency’s global censorship authority and online safety enforcement.

US House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan has accused Grant of pressuring American tech companies to comply with Australia’s content removal and age verification laws, arguing that her actions could infringe on US free speech standards.

Jordan has demanded that Grant testify before Congress to explain her office’s role in directing platforms to remove material worldwide under Australian law. He warned that if she refuses to appear, the committee may consider stronger measures to compel her participation.

Grant has rejected claims that her work undermines free expression, insisting her focus is on protecting children and tackling online harm rather than restricting legitimate speech.