American Board of Internal Medicine Targets Covid Doctors With Accusations of Spreading “Misinformation”

The ongoing and contentious engagement between the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and medics advocating for more scientifically nuanced responses to pandemic treatment continues to escalate. Now in the spotlight are companions-in-arms, Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory, heavily in the limelight following Kory’s recent chronicle, The War on Ivermectin.

Both medical practitioners, recognized for their contribution as co-founders of the spearheading doctors’ organization, the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), find themselves at loggerheads with the ABIM. The ABIM’s Credentials and Certification Committee has put forth that Marik and Kory should be stripped of their ABIM credentials for the alleged transgression of disseminating, what the committee deems to be, flawed or inaccurate medical information online. This recent recommendation was disclosed in a press statement published by the FLCCC.

This isn’t the ABIM’s first sortie against medical professionals championing alternative early treatments. Dr. Peter McCullough suffered similar allegations from the board, as reported in his discussion on The HighWire, leading to a futile legal attempt by his former employer, Baylor, Scott & White.

Dr. Kory, who doubles as the president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC, laments this move by the ABIM essentially mandating clinicians to hinge their practices on the decrees of politicos and select medical periodicals, at the expense of their years of training and professional acumen.

In his words, “What ABIM is doing is basically telling doctors that we need to take our orders from bureaucrats in Washington and certain medical journals instead of making treatment decisions based on our training and expertise. Threatening doctors the way the ABIM is doing, simply degrades the practice of medicine to be something that is done out of fear rather than to heal our patients in the best way we know how.”

Recently appearing on The Highwire, Dr. Kory lauded his fresh off the press book in a joint effort with ICAN Press. The book offers personal insight into his battle with the global pharmaceutical magnates over Ivermectin, the Nobel-prized therapeutic agent with demonstrable efficacy in lowering the severity of COVID-19.

The FLCCC provides a comprehensive press release outlining the recent chain of events involving the ABIM on its official webpage.