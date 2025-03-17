Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers, and individual liberty online.

BC Nursing Regulator Rules Public Gender Criticism as Professional Misconduct

The ruling raises questions about the limits of professional neutrality in an era of ideological division.

Hamm wearing large glasses and headphones, looking slightly to the side, in an interior setting with a doorway and wall in the background.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives has determined that Amy Hamm, a registered nurse, and journalist, engaged in “professional misconduct” due to her publicly expressed views on sex and gender, both in published articles online.

The case against Hamm dates back to 2020 when complaints were filed over her vocal support for women’s sex-based rights and her criticisms of gender ideology. Hamm, who has contributed to publications such as The Post Millennial, The National Post, and more, became the subject of activist backlash.

Her advocacy concerning women-only spaces, prison policies affecting transgender individuals, and gender-related issues in healthcare prompted the nursing regulator to launch a formal investigation.

For nearly four years, Hamm has defended her right to express personal views outside of her professional duties, maintaining that her opinions have no impact on her ability to provide quality care to patients. Nonetheless, the College ruled against her, deeming her writing and activism as grounds for professional misconduct.

Following the ruling, Hamm responded:

“I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights. I’ll have more to say in the near future.”

Screenshot of a social media post by Amy Eileen Hamm stating she lost her case against the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, but vows to continue fighting for free speech and women's rights. Below, there's a related news update from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms about the case outcome.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Already a member? Login.