BC Nursing Regulator Rules Public Gender Criticism as Professional Misconduct

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives has determined that Amy Hamm, a registered nurse, and journalist, engaged in “professional misconduct” due to her publicly expressed views on sex and gender, both in published articles online.

The case against Hamm dates back to 2020 when complaints were filed over her vocal support for women’s sex-based rights and her criticisms of gender ideology. Hamm, who has contributed to publications such as The Post Millennial, The National Post, and more, became the subject of activist backlash.

Her advocacy concerning women-only spaces, prison policies affecting transgender individuals, and gender-related issues in healthcare prompted the nursing regulator to launch a formal investigation.

For nearly four years, Hamm has defended her right to express personal views outside of her professional duties, maintaining that her opinions have no impact on her ability to provide quality care to patients. Nonetheless, the College ruled against her, deeming her writing and activism as grounds for professional misconduct.

Following the ruling, Hamm responded:

“I regret to say that I lost my case against The BC College of Nurses and Midwives. The fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights. I’ll have more to say in the near future.”