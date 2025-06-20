Austria Approves Spyware Law to Infiltrate Encrypted Messaging Platforms

Austria is moving forward with legislation that would authorize law enforcement to infiltrate encrypted communications, marking a pivotal shift in the country’s surveillance powers and stirring a fierce debate over digital privacy.

The federal cabinet’s approval of the plan comes after months of negotiations, with proponents citing national security needs and opponents warning of expansive overreach.

The proposed law targets messaging platforms widely used for private communication, including WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

It introduces the use of spyware, formally known as source TKÜ, which would allow authorities to bypass encryption and monitor conversations directly on suspects’ devices. The change represents a major escalation in surveillance capabilities for a country that has traditionally lagged behind its European counterparts in digital interception laws.

Backers of the measure, such as Social Democrat Jörg Leichtfried, who oversees the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN), framed the move as a preventative strategy. “The aim is to make people planning terrorist attacks in Austria feel less secure; and increase everyone else’s sense of security.”

Leichtfried called the cabinet’s approval an “important milestone.”

Austria’s domestic intelligence services have until now been dependent on international partners, including the UK and the US, to provide warnings of potential threats.

Officials say that model is no longer sufficient. One such foreign tip recently helped authorities disrupt an alleged plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, a case now cited as a justification for the expanded powers.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, representing the conservative ÖVP, described the surveillance initiative as essential for keeping pace with evolving threats.

He assured the public that use would be tightly restricted. According to Karner, a judicial panel composed of three judges must sign off on any surveillance request. No more than 25 to 30 individuals are expected to be targeted annually. Any increase above that number would trigger mandatory reporting to parliament.

Despite vocal objections, the coalition appears to have the parliamentary votes required to pass the legislation. Some internal dissent remains tolerated, with SPÖ sources framing it as a reflection of Austria’s commitment to free mandates. The final vote has not yet taken place, but officials anticipate no major obstacles.

If passed, the surveillance infrastructure would be deployed starting in 2027 following a competitive procurement process for the monitoring tools. Interior Minister Karner is expected to present a formal breakdown of the implementation plan in the coming days.