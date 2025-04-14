BitChute CEO Ray Vahey Condemns UK’s Online Censorship Law as Global Threat to Internet Freedom

BitChute CEO Ray Vahey is calling on digital platforms around the world to stand up to the UK’s censorship law, the Online Safety Act, warning that the law marks a dangerous turning point for internet freedom and could set a global precedent for state-imposed censorship and surveillance.

In a video address, Vahey described the legislation as a direct threat to open discourse and civil liberties online. He accused the UK government of using the law to pressure companies into becoming enforcers of its speech controls.

source: @rayvahey

“The UK’s Online Safety Act forces platforms into becoming instruments of censorship and surveillance,” Vahey said. “These measures represent one of the most oppressive regulatory overreaches in the digital age.”

Rather than quietly complying with what he described as overreach, Vahey urged companies across the tech sector to take a stand. He emphasized that coordinated resistance is the only meaningful way to force a change in policy and protect the principle of free expression.

“If enough companies refuse to take part in this censorship, the UK government will have no choice but to back down,” he said.

Framing the issue as one with implications far beyond British borders, Vahey argued that acceptance of the Online Safety Act could embolden other governments to pursue similar laws, eroding the foundations of a free and open internet.

“And if we do not resist now, this precedent will spread. This is our red line,” he warned. “By remaining in the UK, we would have not only legitimized this regime, but encouraged other governments to follow suit.”

Vahey’s message was unambiguous: any participation in the law’s enforcement would mean compromising fundamental values. “We will not participate in the surveillance of our users. We will not enforce government-mandated censorship,” he declared.

His appeal was not simply one of protest, but of strategy; arguing that unified defiance could halt the spread of state control over digital spaces. For Vahey, the stakes are clear.

“This is a fight for the future of the internet,” he said. “If you believe in it, share this message. Let the UK know you won’t surrender your voice.”