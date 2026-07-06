Front  /  Privacy

Brave 1.92 Adds Built-In Containers for Desktop

Two accounts, one window, and none of the awkward mingling your logins usually do behind your back.

Colorful browser window with five tabs showing user icons and a Brave lion logo at the bottom center
By Rick FindlayJuly 6, 20262 min read+ Subscribe

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net

Brave shipped Containers this week. Version 1.92 of the browser lets you wall off tabs from one another so that cookies and site data stay locked inside whichever container you opened them in, even when two tabs point at the same website.

You can now hold several identities at once without the browser blending them together. A social manager can run two accounts on the same network side by side. A developer can sign in as an administrator in one tab and a regular user in another. Someone logged into a work account can open a video stream in its own container so their viewing history never attaches to the office login.

Brave is honest about what Containers are not. The company already isolates every site and its third-party requests through storage partitioning, which stops trackers from following you from one site to the next. Containers add none of that protection, because the browser was already doing it. They sit on top as a way to choose which version of yourself a site gets to see.

Split-screen browser showing X login on the left and the Brave X profile on the right

The idea traces back to Mozilla, which built Containers when browsers still let sites swap storage through third-party cookies and pass your identity around behind your back. The web spent years being rebuilt around that kind of cross-site tracking, and features like this exist because the default was designed to watch you. Compartmentalizing your own logins shouldn’t feel like a maneuver, yet on today’s web, it is one.

Firefox pioneered this style of tab isolation, and Brave is the first Chromium browser to bake it in natively rather than leaning on an add-on. For a codebase that shares its foundation with Chrome, that is a departure from Google’s priorities.

Turning it on takes a trip to Settings, under brave://settings/braveContent, where a single toggle enables the feature. After that, you right-click any tab, choose “Open in container,” and pick a category.

Brave browser Settings page showing the Containers section with toggle on and Personal, Work, Social, and School containers listed

Brave ships a handful of defaults, including Personal, Work, Social, School, and Shopping, and the containers show up in the tab bar so you can tell them apart at a glance.

The feature covers Windows, macOS, and Linux with no extension to install, though Brave is releasing it in phases over a few days, so it may not appear on your machine right away. Mobile isn’t part of this release.

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net

Reclaim The Net is reader-supported. Every contribution widens the reach, helping more people see the threat to privacy and free expression, and push back.

Make a Donation or become a subscriber →

More From Reclaim The Net

WhatsApp’s New Update Can Shield You or Sell You OutJul 6Volkswagen Punishes the Phones That Trust Google LeastJul 6Ireland’s New Digital Wallet Turns MyGovID Into a National IDJul 2