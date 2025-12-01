Collabora Launches Offline Office Suite for Windows, Mac, Linux

A new desktop suite from the Collabora Productivity aims to bring the familiarity of its cloud-based tools to users who prefer to work offline.

The company, best known for developing Collabora Online (COOL), a web-based open source alternative to Google Docs and Microsoft 365, has released Collabora Office, a version that runs directly on a user’s device without any need for internet access.

With this release, Collabora wants to deliver the same clear, tabbed layout of its online platform in a self-contained desktop application.

The suite allows users to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and drawings entirely offline, yet keeps full compatibility with Microsoft Office and Open Document formats.

Collabora Office mirrors the clean look of the online edition but processes everything locally. Users can edit a report remotely and later reconnect with shared projects when they’re back online, with no extra software or conversions required.

Unlike some long-standing office suites, this one avoids overcomplicated menus and extensive configuration layers. Collabora says its goal is to keep the interface focused on the most common user actions.

The package is open source, handles all data locally by default, and skips Java components to reduce system requirements and installation size.

Built upon the LibreOffice core, which Collabora contributes to, the new software integrates the company’s browser-style interface to maintain consistency across platforms.

“We’re excited to bring a first release of Collabora Office to the desktop, letting desktop users work both on-line and off-line in comfort. We look forward to working with and gaining valuable feedback from our partners, customers, users and community,” said Michael Meeks, CEO of Collabora Productivity.

“This release provides an opportunity to see the direction of Collabora Productivity’s products, and as an open source company, we love to work with others to shape and collaborate on new features,” he added.

Alongside this version, Collabora is keeping Collabora Office Classic, a long-term supported edition designed for users who prefer the traditional LibreOffice-style layout, broader configuration controls, and advanced macro and database tools.

Both will continue to be updated in parallel to suit different workflows.

Collabora Office is already available for download on Windows 11, macOS 15 Sequoia and later, and Linux x86_64 through Flatpak.