Decentralized social media Nostr client Damus arrives on the App Store

Damus, another decentralized social networking platform, is now available in the App Store. It is the first platform to use Nostr, a decentralized social networking protocol. Last year, Nostr received 14 BTC (approximately $245,000 at the time) from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Go more in depth on Damus here.

Decentralized social networking platforms provide the lack of a central controller to determine who and what is allowed. According to Damus’ homepage, “you are in control…there is no platform that can ban or censor you. You are in control of your data.”

Damus does not require an email or phone number to register and does not use servers. Instead, messages are sent through relays.

There is also Bitcoin integration on Damus to allow users to tip content creators.

Damus’ advantages over Twitter are decentralization end-to-end encryption of messages.

Early testers of the social media network included NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and pro-cryptocurrency Senator Cynthia Lummis.

