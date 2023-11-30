Watch: Democrats Blasted for Claiming “No Evidence” of Big Tech-Government Censorship Collusion

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Republicans called out Democrats for continuing to deny that the Biden administration colluded with tech platforms to censor speech during a hearing today, despite lawsuits, subpoenas, and other releases uncovering huge troves of evidence documenting the Biden administration’s relentless censorship demands.

Democrats claimed there’s “no evidence” of censorship collusion, branded the notion that social media companies are colluding with the government to censor conservative voices as “unfounded,” and called it a “conspiracy” theory during a House Judiciary Committee Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

But Republicans shot back and called them out for ignoring the huge banks of evidence that showcase Biden admin officials leaning on Big Tech to censor speech they disapprove of.

Three of the witnesses, journalist Matt Taibbi, journalist Michael Shellenberger, and journalist Rupa Subramanya, also challenged Democrat attempts to dismiss evidence of Biden admin-Big Tech censorship collusion during the hearing.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) claimed there’s “no evidence” of tech companies colluding with the government to censor conservatives.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) also suggested that assertions that the Biden administration pressured social media companies to censor were a “crazy conspiracy” and implied that because social media companies didn’t censor all the content that was flagged to them, this somehow disproved the notion that social media companies were censoring in response to pressure from the Biden White House.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) pushed back and blasted Democrats for calling Big Tech-government censorship collusion a conspiracy theory and ignoring a “treasure trove of actual evidence in a court proceeding.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) also challenged the notion that this censorship collusion is a conspiracy theory when questioning Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security Advisor and Counterterrorism Advisor to the Office of Vice President Pence.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) highlighted that the Biden administration’s censorship actions were significant enough for a court to grant a preliminary injunction.

Rep. Kat Kammack (R-FL) focused her questioning on the actions of former White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty, who is now a part of Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign as a Deputy Campaign Manager, and his demands that tech companies censor content and accounts during his tenure.

You can watch the full hearing here.