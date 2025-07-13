Clicky

Digital ID: Bluesky to Launch Age Checks in UK

Bluesky’s new age checks mark another step in the UK’s quiet construction of a digitally verified citizen.

Bluesky is preparing to introduce age checks for users in the UK, following obligations under the country’s controversial censorship law, the Online Safety Act.

The platform revealed that individuals will have several options to verify their age, such as facial scanning, ID upload, or payment card entry.

The system will operate through Kid Web Services (KWS), a tool developed by Epic Games to help online platforms manage age verification and implement parental controls.

Users who opt out of verification, or who are under 18, won’t be excluded entirely but will encounter stricter limitations. Access to adult-oriented material will be restricted, and features like direct messaging will be disabled.

Passed in 2023, the Online Safety Act has triggered alarm among digital rights advocates, who argue that the legislation could severely curtail free speech and privacy by linking everyone’s online comments to their real-world ID.

More: The Digital ID and Online Age Verification Agenda

A crucial segment of the law is set to be enforced on July 25, compelling platforms that host potentially “harmful” material to deploy robust age-checking mechanisms.

Non-compliance could lead to financial penalties reaching £18 million ($24,298,200) or 10 percent of a company’s global revenue, whichever is higher.

UK-based users will begin receiving prompts from Bluesky instructing them to confirm their age.

Screenshots shared by the company suggest that the process starts by registering an email address with KWS. Once submitted, users will receive further steps to complete the verification.

