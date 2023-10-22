Director of National Intelligence is Sued For Online Censorship Records

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Judicial Watch, a vigilant watchdog organization, has launched a legal offensive against the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) seeking transparency over alleged social media censorship. The lawsuit, identified as Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, stems from an ignored Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request made in May 2023. This act of legal resistance underscores a broader struggle against censorship and an enduring defense of free speech.

We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

At the center of this lawsuit are demands for records and communications from the National Counterterrorism Center, particularly concerning the Foreign Malign Influence Center. Among the sought-after information are organizational charts, descriptions of positions, annual budgets, and notably, communications with leading social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Meta, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram regarding “foreign influence operations,” “misinformation,” and “disinformation.” The lawsuit also seeks insight into the policies, procedures, and strategic plans formulated with both governmental and non-governmental bodies.

This lawsuit isn’t an isolated endeavor by Judicial Watch. It marks a chapter in an ongoing saga of challenging entities believed to be encroaching on free speech under the guise of combating misinformation.

The formation of a Disinformation Governance Board in April 2022, though short-lived, sparked significant controversy. Critics decried it as a “frontal assault on the First Amendment,” a sentiment echoed with the establishment of the Foreign Malign Influence Center later in September 2022.

This new entity, housed under ODNI, was tasked with a mission that sounded all too familiar to free speech advocates: analyzing and integrating intelligence concerning “foreign malign influence,” including election security.

The Center’s proposition for a public-private initiative, demanding “significant monetary and resource investment by the government,” was seen as a call for an expansive alliance between the government and private sector to police information.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton denounced the actions of the Biden administration, accusing it of attempting to resurrect “domestic thought police deep inside the heart of America’s spy agencies.” His stern words reflect a fear that governmental bodies, hand in hand with tech giants, are forging a path to censorship, veiled in a fight against misinformation.

This latest lawsuit against ODNI is a fragment of a larger narrative, a narrative that encapsulates the enduring tension between free speech and the ever-evolving landscape of digital communication in an era fraught with misinformation and foreign influence. The battlefront may have shifted to the courtroom, yet the essence of the struggle remains unchanged: the defense of the unbridled flow of ideas in a free society.