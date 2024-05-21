EU Commission VP: “We Believe Our Fact-Checking Is Already Influencing User Behavior”

The European Parliament (EP) elections are taking place next month and, considering that the president of the European Commission (effectively, “the EU government”) and all its commissioners are confirmed by the EP, no wonder many of them are currently on a campaign trail.

One is European Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova, and she is toeing the line the EU has taken ahead of this election: fear mongering about misinformation, AI, and Russia.

This is then used to make sure current, contested, and controversial policies remain at a minimum unchanged, and best-case scenario, from the EU bureaucrats’ point of view – ramped up.

What those policies amount to is succinctly demonstrated in just one recent statement by Jourova: not only is the bloc embracing “fact-checking”, and not only is this supposed to take car2 of “misinformation” – the intent seems far more profound, and threatening to democracy : fact-checking is already influencing user behavior, bragged Jourova.

She chose to take her “Democracy Tour” to a number of EU countries that are likely believed to be the most susceptible to her message of an impending “misinformation” doom around the election (the message framed around by and large unproven allegations of misinformation campaigns).

To promote current EU leadership policies, Jourova talks up all those things that have put the EU and its understanding of democracy and freedom of expression under so much scrutiny over the last years: various new regulations that allow for mass censorship and/or surveillance, and continued reliance on “fact-checkers.”

So far, so good, as far as Jourova is concerned – she shared that fact-checking is managing to steer public opinion in the desired direction.

“Reeducation of the population” would be another way of putting it.

EU studies are quoted which reveal as many as 70 to 80 percent of people in the EU are “are aware of the problem (of misinformation.)”

And it doesn’t stop there: “We believe our fact-checking is already influencing user behavior. We see that when people realize something is wrong with the material, they often refrain from sharing it with friends on social media,” the EU commissioner said, regarding what concrete effect that “awareness” is producing.

But even so, Jourova and those like her are unwilling to declare victory in the “war on misinformation” – unless it actually produces their victory in the polls.

“Only after the election will we be able to assess whether our measures have been effective,” said Jourova.