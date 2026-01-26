Jury Awards $7.5M After Texas School Officials Violate Parents’ and Students’ First Amendment Rights

A federal jury has determined that officials at Marlin Independent School District (ISD) violated the constitutional rights of several parents and students after the families criticized school leadership on social media, delivering a verdict that affirms the right to challenge public officials without fear of reprisal.

The decision ends nearly two years of conflict between the district, located southeast of Waco, and several parents who accused administrators of using school authority to punish them for expressing dissent.

Jurors awarded the plaintiffs more than $7.5 million in damages, including $4 million in punitive awards against former Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson and Chief of Police John Simmons.

It began in May 2023 when Henson delayed the high school graduation ceremony, saying that only five seniors had met the required standards to graduate.

Parents and students quickly disputed that claim, stating that most of the class had in fact completed their coursework. The decision provoked widespread anger, both in the community and online, as parents questioned Henson’s leadership and circulated a petition demanding his removal.

Among those who spoke out were Monica Johnson, Brandolyn, and Clifford Jones. Their criticism, according to court records, triggered a series of retaliatory actions.

The parents said that their children’s grades were changed, that they were banned from district property under criminal trespass orders, and that officials used legal threats to silence them.

One student, valedictorian Me’Kia Mouling, was blocked from delivering her graduation speech after her mother challenged the superintendent publicly.

The complaint, filed in February 2024, stated that Marlin ISD officials “acted in concert and conspired to deprive Plaintiffs of their First Amendment rights because of their viewpoints.” The document cited public statements, petitions, and social media posts as the basis for the targeting.

Henson and Simmons denied the allegations and claimed that the district had endured a “relentless campaign of misinformation.” Jurors, however, heard testimony that most of the seniors were eligible to graduate, and they rejected the district’s defense completely.

Before filing the lawsuit, Johnson and the Jones family pursued grievances with both the Texas Education Agency and the district itself.

Because of earlier Texas grievance procedures, Henson was allowed to review and decide a complaint that named him directly. He ruled in his own favor, a fact later used in court to show how little oversight existed at the district level.

Tensions escalated when West & Associates LLP, the Dallas law firm that also represents State Senator Royce West, sent cease and desist letters on February 12, 2024, to Johnson and Jones.

The letters accused them of defamation for their social media posts and demanded that they stop commenting about the district and Henson. That threat prompted the families to move forward with the lawsuit, Johnson v. Henson.

At trial, the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) argued that school officials had intentionally punished parents and students for protected speech. The group said administrators altered grades, restricted campus access, and used intimidation tactics rather than addressing concerns through lawful means. Evidence presented in court showed that these actions were directed at families who had criticized district leadership.

The jury sided with the parents and students. It found that the defendants violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments and that student plaintiff Addai Jones was also subjected to discrimination under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. The damages included $3,753,437 against Henson and $254,762 against Simmons.

“This verdict sends a clear message that public officials cannot use their authority to silence parents or punish students for speaking out,” said Janelle Davis, lead attorney for PJI, in a statement sent to Reclaim The Net.

“School districts are entrusted with educating children, not intimidating families who demand accountability. The Constitution protects the right to challenge government misconduct, and this jury affirmed that principle.”

PJI President Brad Dacus said, “This jury stood up for the First Amendment and reminded every school district that the Constitution is not optional. The jury’s decision reinforces that public school officials are not above the law and will be held accountable when they violate the constitutional rights of parents and students.”

Following the verdict, Marlin ISD released a brief statement: “The District is currently reviewing the verdict with its legal team to evaluate all post-trial motions. It is important to note that under federal law, there are rigorous standards for municipal liability and qualified immunity. … Because this remains an active legal matter pending further judicial review, the district will have no further comment at this time.”