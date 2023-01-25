Kevin McCarthy announces subcommittee team to investigate government social media censorship

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed the names of the Republicans that will serve on the select subcommittees on the origins of COVID-19 and the “weaponization of the federal government.”

In their list of demands to support McCarthy for speaker, many Republicans demanded the creation of the weaponization subcommittee, whose purpose is to investigate the Biden administration. The creation of the subcommittee was voted in last week along party lines.

In a letter to House Republicans, the speaker said that the subcommittee will investigate the “weaponization of government against our citizenry, writ large.”

Earlier this month, McCarthy said that the subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

McCarthy revealed the other Republican members of the subcommittee; Thomas Massie, Dan Bishop, Greg Steube, Mike Johnson, Chris Stewart, Kat Cammack, Kelly Armstrong, Elise Stefanik, Harriet Hageman, and Chip Roy. The panel will have five members from the Democratic Party.

A few days before he was voted in as speaker, McCarthy promised to also create a subcommittee to investigate the origins of COVID-19, which will be chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

The other Republican members are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rich McCormick, Nicole Malliotakis, Debbie Lesko, John Joyce, Ronny Jackson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Michael Cloud.

