UK Labour MP Jake Richards Pushes for Digital ID, Dismissing Privacy Concerns: “I Couldn’t Give a Monkey’s”

A group of ruling Labour MPs of a “centrist” political persuasion has formed, with the idea of pushing the adoption of digital ID cards in the UK.

At this point, the policy is in need of lobbying since the government has not taken a stance on it; according to reports, PM Keir Starmer’s position is unknown, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is thought to be “skeptical,” while Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology is believed to be on board.

The initiative is spearheaded by Labour MP Jake Richards, who is selling it using all the usual talking points in favor of centralization of personal data: it would supposedly help improve “fragmented” public services and deal with anything from benefits fraud to illegal migration.

More: Tony Blair: Digital IDs Will Curb Populism, Backs Expanded Facial Recognition, Says Public Will Trade Privacy for Efficiency

It seems to be Labour’s way of trying to insert itself into such policies, specifically on the issue of safe borders, championed by other parties for a long time – and to achieve that, the warnings about privacy and security that come with digital ID cards are being swept aside.

In fact, Richards spells it out, saying that Labour was allegedly elected “on a manifesto to get control of our borders, to bring down levels of immigration, to tackle illegal immigration, which the last government have failed to do.”

He then describes a digital ID card scheme as a possible “weapon” to make that “manifesto” come to life – and reveals that if that is the case, he has no interest in any other concerns, privacy included.

Appearing on a podcast, Richards disparagingly referred to those in his own party opposed to the idea as “a few progressives” about whose misgivings he “couldn’t give a monkey’s.”

That must include Labour MP Clive Lewis, who in the past dubbed the initiative “an utter dystopian disaster.”

And one can only imagine how much Richards cares about the opinions on this issue voiced by privacy advocates Big Brother Watch, who cautioned against a centralized system (so, not “fragmented” – which is becoming the word of choice for opponents of decentralization of any kind).

The scheme would be open to government abuse through mass surveillance, the organization said, as it facilitates tracking and targeting people, including based on their ethnicity, religious beliefs, etc.

But Richards thinks the time is right for the push, as he sees public support for it, but also, “genuinely” no opposition in the Labour “movement.”