Ontario Doctor Who Rejected Covid Mandates Is Found Guilty of Spreading “Misinformation,” Raising Free Speech Concerns

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Freedom of speech, an enduring pillar of democratic society, is seemingly being challenged in Canada, where the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has passed a verdict deeming Dr. Mark Trozzi guilty of professional misconduct.

The tribunal’s grounds for this judgement? According to them, it was Dr. Trozzi’s dissent from authorities’ views on Covid-19 mandates, which they categorized as “misinformation.”

The ruling highlights the debate surrounding free speech in the realm of healthcare.

Dr. Trozzi isn’t just subtly questioning government-imposed Covid health policies. Rather, he’s actively criticizing them, which the tribunal has taken as spreading mistruths intentionally. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) firmly believes in their right to limit free speech under the guise of safeguarding public interest – an idea that becomes sincerely troubling when viewed through the lens of free speech.

Dr. Trozzi’s advocates insist that this is an obstruction to free speech, one of the essential freedoms Canadians hold dear, as reported by The Epoch Times. Nevertheless, the tribunal showed stark obstinacy towards protecting such fundamental rights. Dr. Trozzi’s plea that prohibitions on his expression could stifle other medical professionals from catalyzing necessary scientific discussions fell on deaf ears.