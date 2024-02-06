Block Ads, Boost Your Privacy, and Avoid Censorship With These Private DNS Tools

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Defend free speech and individual liberty online.
Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers.
Read more
Elon Musk is helping to fund the lawsuit.
“My friends on the other side of the aisle wanna persuade the public that the weaponization to worry about is the one that doesn’t exist.”
Make these changes to enjoy more online freedom and privacy.
SUPPORTERS: