Clicky

Subscribe
Sign In

Block Ads, Boost Your Privacy, and Avoid Censorship With These Private DNS Tools

Make these changes to enjoy more online freedom and privacy.

Tired of censorship and surveillance?

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Sign Up To Keep Reading

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.

Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.

Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.

Join

Already a supporter? Login here

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share