Private Email and Documents Company Skiff Is Shutting Down, After Notion Acquisition

Notion, the productivity suite, has announced the acquisition of Skiff, a platform lauded for its commitment to privacy through end-to-end encryption in file storage, documents, calendar events, and email services. This acquisition marks a significant step in Notion’s expansion, following the launch of a new calendar, based on its previous acquisition of Cron.

Skiff, founded in 2020 by Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg, has quickly made a name for itself in the tech world for being a private, encrypted alternative to the likes of Gmail and Google’s suite of document sharing and collaboration tools.

Skiff will be shutting down as part of this acquisition and Reclaim The Net will be updating our recommended private email and cloud storage pages accordingly.

As part of this transition, Skiff announced on its website and support page that it will be integrating with Notion. However, it noted that Skiff’s services will be discontinued in six months, with no automatic conversion of Skiff user accounts to Notion. Users are being provided with options to export or migrate their data to other services.

This acquisition follows Notion’s previous strategic moves, including the purchase of workflow management tool Flowdash in 2022 and the acquisition of Cron and India-based Automate.io.