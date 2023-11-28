Proton Drive Arrives on Mac

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Swiss startup Proton, known for its dedication to user privacy, has recently expanded its encrypted cloud storage service, Proton Drive, by releasing a macOS app. This launch signifies the app’s readiness for Mac users to enjoy privacy in all their cloud storage needs and ditch Big Tech.

Contrasting sharply with Google Drive, OneDrive and iCloud, Proton Drive embeds end-to-end encryption in all aspects of data – including metadata – stored in its cloud service. This staunch privacy-centric feature ensures that not a single entity, Proton included, has access to the saved files. Besides, Proton Drive’s capability to bring files into sync between the Mac and the cloud, offer offline file access, and create additional room in local drives provides a robust and flexible solution for cloud storage needs.

Another integral feature of Proton Drive lies in its on-demand syncing principle. According to this, files stored don’t occupy local computer space until summoned. Equally notable is the automatic syncing of files or folders dumped into the Proton Drive folder with the cloud-based Proton Drive. Any modifications undertaken on the local files or folders also reflect across all the gadgets linked to the same Proton account.

Making it a seamless process, Proton Drive downloads files and folders for offline perusal and automatically syncs any changes once an internet connection reestablishes. Furthermore, the user-friendly web interface enables users to access and retrieve past versions of files effortlessly. As of now, only files stored in the Proton Drive folder can sync; however, Proton is developing a feature that enables synchronization for any local folder.