Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers, and individual liberty online.

Religious Leaders Push Back Against Australia’s Controversial Speech Bill

A colorful abstract design featuring splashes of yellow, blue, and red, with comic-style speech bubbles and elements of the British flag and stars.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Australia’s “misinformation and disinformation” bill is being criticized by several Christian and Muslim leaders, concerned about the way its provisions might negatively influence religious discourse.

The Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 is designed to give the government’s communications and media regulator ACMA new powers regarding enforcement of rules that concern online content.

Some reports describe those powers as “broad” and the language of the proposed law also comes across as vague – the word “reasonably verifiable” is there to describe when content can be branded as misleading, false, deceptive, or is “reasonably likely” to cause serious harm.

That the bill excludes “content shared for religious purposes” was not enough to put Australia’s religious leaders’ minds at ease.

For one, platforms must use a number of tests related to “reasonableness” (of content being false, misleading, harmful, etc.), and the process could undermine the exception as these companies can be “reasonably” expected to censor more than necessary, in order to avoid paying fines.

In addition, online religious content will be subject to stricter rules than that which is offline, the signatories of a submission believe, and see the standard of “reasonableness” falling “far below Australia’s obligations under international human rights instruments.”

“We have significant concerns about the overall effect of the Bill on the free dissemination of ideas in the public sphere—in particular, religious speech and debate,” reads the document signed by the Sydney Diocese of the Anglican Church of Australia, the Shia Muslim Council of Australia, Australian Baptist Ministries, Presbyterian Church of Australia, Seventh Day Adventist Church of Australia, Hillsong Australia.

The submission was joined by the New South Wales (NSW) Council of Churches, and the Christian Schools Association.

The signatories state that the bill “places significant constraints on digital communications platform providers and incentivizes them to over-censor content on the possibility that it might be ‘harmful’.”

And despite “religious purposes content” being excluded, Australia’s religious leaders fear that the way the future law defines “misinformation” and “disinformation” is broad enough to allow ACMA to go after what they call “legitimate, good faith expression of religious, moral, and political opinions.”

Another submission against the bill came from Christ the Good Shepherd Church, which was in April the site of a stabbing attack when a priest was wounded. The authorities then used this incident to beat the “online disinformation” drum even harder and press for more censorship.

But this Church opposes such an approach, calling it out for exploiting tragic events for “political gain.”

“The attempt to manipulate public discourse by using this incident is deeply troubling on the state of politics in Australia,” Father Daniel wrote on behalf of the Church.

But, the bill also has its supporters – one being the Uniting Church in Australia Synod of Victoria and Tasmania.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Read more

A skyscraper with the Google logo on top, emerging from a sea of clouds at sunset.

Google’s Empire Cracks

As Google faces mounting antitrust scrutiny, its legal and PR battles intensify, with potential remedies threatening to reshape the tech giant’s iron grip on search, Android, and digital advertising.

SUPPORTERS:

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.

Share