Rumble makes live streaming free to all creators with at least five subscribers

Video platform Rumble has made new changes, making live streaming free for all creators. The only prerequisite is that channels need to have at least five subscribers.

Live streamers can also now add their live streams to categories on the Rumble homepage, boosting discoverability for creators.

The move will help new and smaller channels get started with live streaming almost straight away.

Live streaming has grown in popularity over the years and it continues to be a popular form of entertainment, communication, and marketing.

The global live streaming market size was valued at $50.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 21.0% from now until 2028.

In 2020, when live streaming surged, Big Tech platform Twitch had an average of 30 million daily active users, and the platform saw a 69% increase in hours watched compared to the previous year.

Live streaming has become an important tool for businesses with 42% of marketers planning to incorporate live streaming into their strategies.

Live streaming allows for real-time engagement with the audience and so many platforms are adding more live streaming features.

One of the key differences between Big Tech alternative Rumble is that Rumble allows content creators to monetize their content from day one.

This means that creators can earn money from advertising revenue as soon as they upload their videos. Rumble also offers a revenue sharing program, where creators can earn a percentage of the advertising revenue generated from their videos.

Rumble has gained popularity in recent years as an alternative to YouTube and other mainstream video platforms, particularly among voices and those who feel that their content is being censored or demonetized on other platforms.

