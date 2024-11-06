Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers, and individual liberty online.

Rumble Rises on Election Night, Powers Record-Breaking Audience Surge

A podcast recording featuring Dan Bongino sitting at a table with microphones, with election-themed decorations in the background.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

During this election season, the US presidential race not only captured extensive media attention but also significantly impacted the live-streaming world. As the election unfolded on November 5th, hundreds of streamers worldwide provided live updates on state-by-state voting results. This led to a notable increase in viewership for many online broadcasters, with certain platforms reaching new viewership benchmarks.

Most viewed streams list showing channel names: stevencrowder, bongino, HasanAbi, ABC News, KaiCenat, MSNBC, PBD Podcast, NBC News, from StreamsCharts.com.

Rumble, a platform favored by free speech audiences, particularly distinguished itself by breaking its own viewership records. According to Stream Charts, on Election Day, the platform’s streams peaked at an impressive 1.79 million viewers, surpassing its previous record of 1.04 million during a presidential debate in September. This achievement placed Rumble in the top three streaming services.

The platform is a known haven for political commentators who have been censored on Big Tech platforms.

High viewership figures were particularly recorded on channels hosted by Dan Bongino and Steven Crowder, with peak numbers of 515K and 460K respectively. These figures represent the highest viewership for any channel on Rumble to date, with both hosts also setting personal records during the debates in September.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Read more

A skyscraper with the Google logo on top, emerging from a sea of clouds at sunset.

Google’s Empire Cracks

As Google faces mounting antitrust scrutiny, its legal and PR battles intensify, with potential remedies threatening to reshape the tech giant’s iron grip on search, Android, and digital advertising.

SUPPORTERS:

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.

Share