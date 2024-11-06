Rumble Rises on Election Night, Powers Record-Breaking Audience Surge

During this election season, the US presidential race not only captured extensive media attention but also significantly impacted the live-streaming world. As the election unfolded on November 5th, hundreds of streamers worldwide provided live updates on state-by-state voting results. This led to a notable increase in viewership for many online broadcasters, with certain platforms reaching new viewership benchmarks.

Rumble, a platform favored by free speech audiences, particularly distinguished itself by breaking its own viewership records. According to Stream Charts, on Election Day, the platform’s streams peaked at an impressive 1.79 million viewers, surpassing its previous record of 1.04 million during a presidential debate in September. This achievement placed Rumble in the top three streaming services.

The platform is a known haven for political commentators who have been censored on Big Tech platforms.

High viewership figures were particularly recorded on channels hosted by Dan Bongino and Steven Crowder, with peak numbers of 515K and 460K respectively. These figures represent the highest viewership for any channel on Rumble to date, with both hosts also setting personal records during the debates in September.