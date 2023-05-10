Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Share

The CEO of AB InBev, the company that manufactures Bud Light, blamed social media misinformation for the boycott after the move to promote it using TikTok transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “People often talk about this topic in social media like noise… You have one fact and every person puts an opinion behind the fact. And then the opinions start to be replicated fast on each and every comment. By the time that 10 or 20 people put a comment out there, the reality is no longer what the fact is, but is more [about] what the comments were,” CEO Michel Doukeris said to the Financial Times. Doukeris blamed the boycott on “misinformation and confusion.” Data from Bump Williams Consulting, which was based on Nielsen IQ data, showed that the boycott decreased sales by 26% from one year ago in the week that ended on April 22.

Read It

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Watch: NBC And Brian Stelter Alarmed That Nobody Can “Police” Tucker Carlson’s Speech On Twitter

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Elon Musk Releases Statement On Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show – “We Have Not Signed A Deal”

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Rep. Tom Emmer Says Democrats Won’t Speak Out Against CBDCs Because The Biden Admin Supports Them

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Anheuser-Busch CEO Blames Bud Light Boycott On Social Media “Misinformation”

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share