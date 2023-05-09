Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie had his Twitch account suspended despite not broadcasting on the platform. The Amazon-owned platform did not provide a reason for the suspension. The popular YouTuber is not exactly considered a Twitch streamer. He mostly uploads pre-recorded content on YouTube. Before the suspension, he had not streamed live on the platform for a few months. Now, the channel has been removed from the site, probably because of the replaying of old videos. It is unclear whether it is a permanent or temporary ban. PewDiePie himself is yet to comment on the issue.