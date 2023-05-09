Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Share

Popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie had his Twitch account suspended despite not broadcasting on the platform. The Amazon-owned platform did not provide a reason for the suspension. The popular YouTuber is not exactly considered a Twitch streamer. He mostly uploads pre-recorded content on YouTube. Before the suspension, he had not streamed live on the platform for a few months. Now, the channel has been removed from the site, probably because of the replaying of old videos. It is unclear whether it is a permanent or temporary ban. PewDiePie himself is yet to comment on the issue.

Read It

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share