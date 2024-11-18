Secret Service Claims You Consented to Location Tracking
They think they don’t need a warrant for your data.
This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net
Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers and individual liberty online.
Read more
They think they don’t need a warrant for your data.
The Supreme Court faces a crucial decision: is Texas’ age-verification law a shield for minors—or a creeping threat to free speech and digital privacy for all?
With Trump back in charge, Google faces renewed scrutiny as the GOP revives its toughest antitrust battles against Silicon Valley’s biggest player.
As Chrome tightens its grip on ad-blockers, privacy-focused competitors eye an opportunity to lure users fed up with Google’s “privacy upgrades.”
From online banking to late-night shopping, hackers use hijacked cookies to slip into your sessions undetected, making your data fair game in the cyber underworld.
A deep dive on this private, secure, open-source email provider.
With podcast platforms like Rogan’s show and Rumble sidestepping traditional media’s grip, political campaigns are forging new paths to reach—and reshape—their audiences.
With a questionable record on data security, the FBI seeks even more surveillance power.
A new way to track users.
SUPPORTERS: