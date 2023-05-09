A photojournalist, Stephanie Keith, was among a dozen people arrested at a Manhattan protest for Jordan Neely’s death. She was detained while trying to photograph an arrest and later released with a summons. Keith claims she identified herself as press, but officers arrested her anyway, charging her with disorderly conduct and interfering with arrests. The speculation is that it was because she was told to say on the sidewalk. “I was trying to photograph what I thought was an arrest but I never even got a chance to see since they grabbed me as soon as I tried to photograph,” she said in a text message to the Daily News. “I said, ‘I’m press’ and they said, ‘You’re not, you’re arrested,’” she added.

