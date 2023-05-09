Clicky

Subscribe

The Rundown

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

Share

A photojournalist, Stephanie Keith, was among a dozen people arrested at a Manhattan protest for Jordan Neely’s death. She was detained while trying to photograph an arrest and later released with a summons. Keith claims she identified herself as press, but officers arrested her anyway, charging her with disorderly conduct and interfering with arrests. The speculation is that it was because she was told to say on the sidewalk. “I was trying to photograph what I thought was an arrest but I never even got a chance to see since they grabbed me as soon as I tried to photograph,” she said in a text message to the Daily News. “I said, ‘I’m press’ and they said, ‘You’re not, you’re arrested,’” she added.

Click here to display content from Twitter.
Learn more in Twitter’s privacy policy.

Open content directly

Read It

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers.

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

Twitch Bans PewDiePie

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

New York Photo Journalist Arrested at Neely Protest

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Lawsuit Demands State Department Answers On Shadowy Pro-Censorship Group

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share