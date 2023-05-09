TikTok Monitored Who Watched Gay Content, Kept A Database

Clicky

Former TikTok employees have revealed that some staff had access to a dashboard that listed users who watched “LGBT” content on the platform, including affiliated users and their ID numbers. Workers in the US, UK, and Australia raised concerns in 2020 and 2021 that the data could be shared with outside parties or used to blackmail users. TikTok deleted the dashboard nearly a year ago and denies identifying users’ sexual orientation or inferring such information. Some users in parts of the world could be vulnerable if such data were to fall into the wrong hands.

