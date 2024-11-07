Google’s War on Ad Blockers and Privacy Tools: How To Pivot To Avoid Surveillance
As Chrome tightens its grip on ad-blockers, privacy-focused competitors eye an opportunity to lure users fed up with Google’s “privacy upgrades.”
This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net
Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers and individual liberty online.
Read more
As Chrome tightens its grip on ad-blockers, privacy-focused competitors eye an opportunity to lure users fed up with Google’s “privacy upgrades.”
From online banking to late-night shopping, hackers use hijacked cookies to slip into your sessions undetected, making your data fair game in the cyber underworld.
A deep dive on this private, secure, open-source email provider.
With podcast platforms like Rogan’s show and Rumble sidestepping traditional media’s grip, political campaigns are forging new paths to reach—and reshape—their audiences.
With a questionable record on data security, the FBI seeks even more surveillance power.
A new way to track users.
Concerns about over privacy, legality, and ownership rights in a new era of vehicle surveillance.
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey intensifies his legal crusade, aiming to unveil deeper ties between the federal government and Big Tech in shaping online discourse.
As Google faces mounting antitrust scrutiny, its legal and PR battles intensify, with potential remedies threatening to reshape the tech giant’s iron grip on search, Android, and digital advertising.
SUPPORTERS: