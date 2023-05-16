Clicky

The Rundown

Twitter Sitter Still By His Side: Elon Musk Fails To Shake SEC’s Settlement

Travelers Beware: TSA Rolls Out New Facial Recognition Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is piloting facial recognition technology at 16 airports across America to assess its effectiveness at verifying passenger identities. As passengers pass through security checkpoints, they put their driver’s license or passport photo into a slot that reads the card and look at a camera on a screen, which scans their image. While TSA says the pilot is voluntary and that no biometric data is currently stored or collected, this has raised concerns among critics, who fear passengers who value privacy may be penalized for opting out.

