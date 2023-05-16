Travelers Beware: TSA Rolls Out New Facial Recognition Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is piloting facial recognition technology at 16 airports across America to assess its effectiveness at verifying passenger identities. As passengers pass through security checkpoints, they put their driver’s license or passport photo into a slot that reads the card and look at a camera on a screen, which scans their image. While TSA says the pilot is voluntary and that no biometric data is currently stored or collected, this has raised concerns among critics, who fear passengers who value privacy may be penalized for opting out.

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against big tech and media gatekeepers… Email Subscribe