Twitter sitter still by his side: Elon Musk fails to shake SEC’s settlement

Elon Musk’s request to drop a court order requiring him to have a lawyer review his tweets before he posts them was dismissed by a federal appeals court. The order was part of a consent decree that Musk signed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, ending a 2018 fraud charge over what the regulator said were false claims he had secured funding to take Tesla private. The court also rejected his claim that the regulator had been harassing him. Musk has not said whether he has complied with the order.

