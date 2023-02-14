Klaus Schwab: Those who master new technologies “in some way, will be the master of the world”

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and chairman Klaus Schwab discussed how mastering technology can help powerful elites “be the master of the world” during a recent keynote speech.

Schwab made the comments during his keynote address at the World Government Summit 2023 — an event hosted by an unelected nonprofit that’s “dedicated to shaping the future of governments.”

“We are at the beginning,” Schwab said. “When you look at technology transformation, it usually takes place in the terms of an S-curve. And we are just now where we move into the exponential phase.”

The WEF founder added: “And I agree, artificial intelligence, but not only artificial intelligence, but also the metaverse, neospace technologies, and I could go on and on…synthetic biology. Our life in ten years from now will be completely different, very much affected. And, who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world.”

While Schwab believes that technology can help globalists master the world, he also expressed “deep concern” that these technologies could “escape” the control of global elites.

“My concern, my deep concern is that the source technologies, if we do not work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies,” Schwab said.

To reduce the risk of globalists losing control of these technologies, Schwab expressed his desire to “shape the necessary policies to make sure that those technologies serve humankind.”

Schwab also claimed that individual citizens will “feel overwhelmed by change” because they “cannot understand really what’s going on” and said this is why world governments need to step in “have the ambition and the vision to show that those technologies can serve for the good.”

While Schwab didn’t get into the specifics of how these technologies will change people’s lives during this keynote, he and the WEF (which seeks to “shape global, regional and industry agendas”) have shared their dystopian visions previously.

Some of the many technologies they have advocated for include technology that fuses physical, digital, and biological identity, digital identity (ID) systems that determine access to services, microchips for children, and automated artificial intelligence (AI) systems that censor “hate speech” and “misinformation.”