Steven Crowder Promotes Rumble Following YouTube Censorship

Popular political commentator Steven Crowder has announced that his YouTube channel has been “effectively” banned until the November election, and is urging his audience to watch his shows on Rumble instead.

Last Friday, the channel received strikes on eight videos, including one from 2023. A screenshot of Google’s notices shows that eight of the videos received strikes for “harassment and cyberbullying” and one for “hate speech.”

Judging by the titles and descriptions, the videos deal with the upcoming election and are critical of the Biden-Harris administration – particularly of the latter’s past and present policies and conduct – as well as of mainstream media, and Google itself.

The strikes were issued on August 2 and will expire on October 31 – 5 days before election day.

According to Crowder, all but one of the videos were livestreams published since Biden had to withdraw from the presidential race, making Kamala Harris the Democrats’ candidate.

Crowder sees this as the beginning of the giant’s “election policy” where it is clearly taking sides, and not only that, but suppressing “any and all opposition to their narrative.”

He also revealed that his channel has reached out to YouTube in the hope of getting some answers. In the meanwhile, he accused Google of interfering in the election through censorship and withholding information that it doesn’t want to be easily available to users.

This is tantamount to Big Tech, possibly except for X, “doing their part” to sway, or as Crowder put it, “rig” the election.

He announced that on election night, his show will be covering the ballot by using the same news agency sources as legacy media, but also their own analysts in order to provide an alternative to the way elections are covered by those outlets often accused of open bias.

According to Crowder, this project has been in the works for months, and YouTube is aware of it – and not happy about it. So much so, that he believes the giant video platform will make sure it isn’t discoverable.

For that reason, Crowder called on his viewers to follow the show on Rumble.