Fired Over a Meme: The Free Speech Fight the Justices Passed Up

The Supreme Court has decided not to review the case of a Massachusetts educator who argued that she was wrongfully dismissed over TikTok videos expressing views on gender issues.

Former Hanover Public Schools teacher Kari MacRae had hoped the justices would use her case to affirm the free speech rights of public employees, especially when their opinions are voiced outside the workplace and before employment.

MacRae’s social media posts included commentary and memes that sparked controversy.

One video criticized Rachel Levine, a transgender official in the Biden administration.

…