Truth+ Goes Global

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, the force behind Truth Social, Truth+, and the financial platform Truth. Fi, is advancing its global ambitions with the beta launch of its streaming service, Truth+.

The move aims to bring uncensored content to audiences worldwide who are eager for alternatives to what they see as tightly controlled narratives on mainstream platforms.

Truth+ will now extend beyond its initial reach in the US, Canada, and Mexico, making its selection of live TV channels and on-demand programming available across international markets.

With apps coming soon to iOS, Android, and connected TV devices globally, users will be able to stream directly without resorting to VPN workarounds.

A key highlight of this expansion is the availability of the flagship Newsmax channel to audiences overseas, offering what the platform describes as a fresh take on news reporting.

Devin Nunes, who leads Trump Media as CEO and Chairman, highlighted the broader mission behind the rollout: “We’re excited to deepen Trump Media’s international footprint and bring a fresh perspective to viewers in Europe, Asia, and beyond.

“We’re also thrilled to bring Newsmax to a global audience, who will see a dramatically different style and substance in news delivery. International viewers who want to get the other side of the story will soon have an easy opportunity to do so.”

For Newsmax, the partnership with Truth+ opens doors to new audiences.

Chris Ruddy, the network’s CEO and President, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Trump Media as part of our growing distribution outside of the US Being on Truth+ will introduce Newsmax to a new audience and will create a significant boost in viewership around the world.”

While the web version of Truth+ already offers international access, the platform is in the process of securing approvals for its apps in various regions. Once approved, users will find them in their local app stores, making the service widely accessible.

At the core of Trump Media’s mission is a stated commitment to defend free speech from what it calls Big Tech’s overreach.

The company champions its platforms as safe spaces for open dialogue and viewpoints often sidelined by dominant tech giants.

With Truth+, Trump Media positions itself as a counterweight to online censorship, providing content that challenges the mainstream.

This international expansion marks another step in Trump Media’s pursuit of a freer, less filtered digital media environment, where audiences can engage with content beyond the limits set by entrenched tech interests.