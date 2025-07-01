UK’s Ofcom Seeks New Powers to Preemptively Block Viral Content, Censor Potentially Illegal Speech, and Mandate Broad Digital ID

The UK’s increasingly controversial Office of Communications, Ofcom, is charting a path that could reshape the internet as we know it, and not for the better.

Under the banner of the Online Safety Act, the regulator is proposing a sweeping expansion of its authority that, if enacted, would hand it unprecedented influence over what we see, share and say online.

Part of Ofcom’s plan is the goal of preventing illegal content from gaining traction.

Platforms would be required to block material that even appears to be unlawful from being recommended by algorithms until it’s reviewed by a human moderator.

…