The IMF Working on Global Central Bank Digital Currency Platform

The global push for centralized control of money.
The (apparent) advent of central digital currencies (CBDCs) in various countries around the world might be the once-in-a-lifetime chance for the International Monetary Fund (IFM) to move from influencing individuals’ lives – and sometimes all but financially controlling – their governments and economies – to doing it much more directly.

In other words, the CBDCs are the one bandwagon that nobody should have expected the IMF to miss jumping on – and as the news now shows, the organizations is working on a “global platform” to help bolster the agenda of centralized, centrally-controlled digital money – that’s severely criticized by privacy, security, and civil rights groups.

However hard somebody else may be working on this – the IMF appears to be working harder. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said as much recently in Morocco.

“At the IMF we are working hard on the concept of a global CBDC platform to trade and to manage risks,” Georgieva, a former (unelected) EU bureaucrat, is quoted as telling her audience.

This hard work on a “platform” along with the push for digital ID adoption, is seen by critics as a concerted effort to make the dream – or nightmare, depending on where you stand – of ubiquitousness of CBDCs around the globe come true.

In order to sell the idea to as many people as possible, the negative consequences – such as their entire lives, and livelihoods, essentially centralized in a government-controlled place – officials are trying to offset those concerns by vocalizing positive concepts: financial inclusiveness, lower costs, and, of course, the king of all (often harmful) trade-offs – convenience.

Although even ostensibly serious and trustworthy – albeit certainly large, corporate media outlets sometimes in error or intentionally tend to confuse their audiences by referring to CBDCs as “crypto” – it bears repeating that this type of scheme has nothing to do with decentralized digital money, whose “claim to fame” is precisely that central banks – and authorities – cannot touch it.

On the contrary, CBDCs would cement a financial system firmly controlled by the authorities (and Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” participants, for one, are a good example of what happens, if…)

Be that as it may, the IMF now has a blueprint for its global, i.e., “cross-border CBDCs.”

