TikTok Returns to US App Stores After Temporary Ban Amid Legal Uncertainty

TikTok has made its way back to the Apple App Store and Google Play for US users after being removed on January 19 due to a federal law targeting its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The controversial law, which sought to effectively ban TikTok unless ByteDance divested its ownership, threatened severe penalties — up to $850 billion based on TikTok’s US user base of 170 million. To avoid liability, Apple and Google pulled the app from their stores.

However, the ban was put on hold when President Trump signed an executive order on January 20, directing the US attorney general to delay enforcement for 75 days. The order also required the attorney general to assure app store operators that they would not face legal consequences for distributing TikTok during this period.

Bloomberg reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi sent letters to Apple and Google on Thursday affirming this stance, paving the way for the app’s return.

Neither TikTok, Apple, nor Google immediately commented on the app’s reinstatement. Previously, Apple had briefly posted a message on its support site explaining the removal, citing its obligation to comply with the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

The message stated that apps owned by ByteDance, including TikTok, CapCut, and Lemon8, would no longer be available in the US starting January 19, 2025, before being deleted.

TikTok initially shut down its US operations on January 18 after losing a Supreme Court appeal arguing that the ban violated the First Amendment. However, the platform quickly resumed service the next day, citing the incoming Trump administration’s promise to delay enforcement while seeking a legal solution.

With the 75-day pause set to expire on April 5, 2025, the fate of TikTok in the US remains uncertain.