If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

A conservative candidate for council in Long Eaton, a town in Derbyshire, England, was suspended over social media posts supporting Andrew Tate and Covid vaccine skepticism.

19-year-old Paris Coulson was suspended by the Conservative Party just a few days before the election.

On his social media accounts, he has liked posts by online personality Andrew Tate.

In December, he published a post suggesting that Covid vaccine had caused a series of “sudden deaths.”

Conservative Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup, also Coulson’s member of parliament, said the comments were “wholly unacceptable.”

Chairman of the Erewash Conservatives, Councillor Tony King said: “Following a number of social media posts that were brought to the attention of our Association’s executive committee…the decision has been taken to immediately suspend Mr Coulson as a member of the Conservative Party.

“The Association has now opened a full disciplinary investigation into the comments made by Mr. Coulson, which is the first step to expelling him from the party,” The Mirror reported.

In a statement, Coulson said:

“Yesterday I woke to the news that I had been suspended from the Conservative Party with immediate effect. This has all materialized over comments I have posted on my Social media accounts over the years. Specifically regarding the lockdowns, covid vaccines & the black lives matter movement. I’m even having material I published back when I was SIXTEEN used against me. I want to make this clear I do not regret anything I have said in my past, only how I’ve maybe gone about wording what I have said. The press including the likes of the BBC are currently after me. However, I won’t fall, only rise.

“My freedom of speech has been attacked & torn apart. I am incredibly disappointed with the Erewash Conservative Association who have been utterly spineless in their approach to this. I had no formal warning or heads-up from anybody in the higher ranks of the association. They didn’t even bother to consult me first before pursuing a suspension. I have been left in the dark & left for dead, and for that, I will never forgive.

Just know this, I love you all & your support means the world to me. I will continue to fight like a lion for the silent majority across the nation & bring these corrupt politicians to justice. All in good time the journey is only just beginning.”

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.